Israel To Decide Tomorrow Whether Or Not To Quarantine All People Coming From Abroad





Prime Minister Netanyahu together with Health Minister Yaakov Litzman and Director General of the Health Ministry Moshe Bar-Siman-Tov held a press conference on Sunday and announced that they are weighing whether or not to force all travelers arriving in Israel into home isolation, regardless of where they are returning from. The move would effectively cut off tourism both coming into Israel as well as anyone leaving the country. The three said the final decision on whether to implement the measure will be taken on Monday after consultation with health experts.

Netanyahu said during the press conference that “the decision is very difficult. There are questions about how to do it…. We are not talking about closing our borders, but only requiring quarantine from those arriving in Israel. The emphasis is on trying to get to home tests, just like a pregnancy test or a throat surface test…to separate the healthy people from the sick.”

PM Netanyahu says discussions are ongoing regarding quarantine restrictions on travelers from anywhere, amid speculation that Israel would restrict travel from the US. “If we take more steps, it will be on all countries….We are not talking about closing our gates, we are are taking about quarantine for those who come from abroad…..the US understands the steps Israel is taking…..This is not an easy decision. Health is first. It ensures the economy.”

Litzman chimed in and stated that the drastic measures being taken by Israel are the main reason that there have only been 28 confirmed cases thus far. “Switzerland, which is on the same scale as Israel, has 270 cases,” he said. “There are things we need to consider including the economy, but the economy is not the decisive issue. Public health is the deciding factor.”

The question of expanding the ban to the United States remains a sensitive topic due to the possible political implications of the move. Netanyahu spoke with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday and discussed the possibility of including the U.S. into the list of countries with a travel advisory either by state or to the entire country.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







