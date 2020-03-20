Williamsburg: Petira Of R’ Avrohom Shiya Freund Z”L; Had All Symptoms Of Coronavirus





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Reb Avrohom Shiya Freund Z”L from the Satmar community in Williamsburg. He was 63.

Sources tell YWN that R’ Shiya was Niftar in his sleep early Friday morning.

Although it has not been confirmed as, he showed and displayed all signs and symptoms of the coronavirus.

The Levaya was expected to be held on Friday.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

