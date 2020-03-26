BOMBSHELL IN ISRAEL: Blue & White Breaks Up With Yair Lapid, Joining Likud In Unity Goverment





There is major political drama unfolding in Israel, as Benny Gantz of Blue and White appears to be breaking away from Yair Lapid and set to join a unity government with Likud and the Religious parties.

It began with the sudden resignation of Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein on Wednesday. A close Netanyahu ally, Edelstein had refused to comply with a high court order to convene the plenum for a vote on his successor the same day, angrily accusing the court of an “arrogant intervention” in the legislative branch. Even in stepping down, Edelstein tried to stall the vote for several days, as his resignation would take effect 48 hours later.

On Thursday, Benny Gantz submitted candidacy for himself to be Knesset Speaker, but Yair Lapid had plans of his own to submit candidacy for Meir Cohen to be the Speaker.

Immediately, the entire right-wing bloc quickly endorsed Gantz for Speaker, leaving Lapid out in the dust.

According to Channel 12, the emerging unity coalition will include the Labor party, which will split from the Meretz party.

Gantz will be the foreign minister, and Netanyahu for the first 18 months, followed by Gantz for the next 18 months.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







