CORONA VICTIM: HaRav Nachman Morgan Z”TL Of Los Angeles





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of HaRav Nachman Morgan Z”TL, a pillar of the Los Angeles community for over 35 years.

The Niftar was a Rebbe in Yeshiva Toras Emmes in Los Angeles for many years, and spent years learning Bichavrusa with Bochrim, Yungerleit, and children – literally day and night.

He contracted COVID-19 and his condition deteriorated until his petira on Sunday afternoon.

His Almana, Rebetzin Esther Morgan has been a Morah (teacher) in Toras Emes for decades.

His 8 children are all married.

A fund was set up to assist his family in this hard time.

