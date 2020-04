YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of the Verdan Rebbe, HaRav Yosef Leifer ZATZAL. He was 95.

The Rebbe collapsed suddenly in his home on Tuesday night, and was Niftar shortly after.

The Rebbe, a Holocaust survivor, was the oldest Rebbe in the United States. His Bais Medrash is located on Avenue N and East 9th Street in Flatbush.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

