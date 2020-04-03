CORONA VICTIM: Dayan Osher Westheim ZATZAL Of Manchester





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Dayan Osher Yaakov Westheim ZATZAL of Manchester, UK. He was in his 70’s.

Rav Osher Yaakov Westheim was born in Gateshead, England and learned in the Gateshead Yeshiva and in Yeshiva Be’er Yaakov in Eretz Yisroel. He went to Manchester Kollel in 1968, and received Semicha from Hagaon HaRav Yitzchok Yaakov Weiss Av Beth Din Eida HaChareidis in Winter 1971. He also received Semicha from Rav Padwa, Rav of Kedassia, London, England.

The Niftar joined the Manchester Beis Din October ’76 as head of Kashrus, and was appointed Dayan on Manchester Beth Din.

He also established Yeshivas Ezras Torah in Manchester in September 1995.

Boruch Dayan Ha’Emmes…

