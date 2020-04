YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Hagaon HaRav Aharon Walkin ZATZAL. He was 54.

The Niftar suffered from COVID-19 and was Niftar at his home tonight.

The Niftar was a massive Talmid Chochom and a Rov in a Shul in Lakewood, and was the Rosh Yeshiva of Ohel Simcha Queens.

Additional information will be published when it becomes available to us.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)