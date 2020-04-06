GOOD NEWS: Gavad Eidah Chareidis, Hagaon HaRav Weiss Released From Hospital After Contracting COVID-19





The Av Beis Din of the Eidah Charedis in Yerushalayim, Hagaon HaRav Yitzchok Tuvia Weiss was returned to his home for home isolation on Sunday. He left the hospital after his condition dramatically improved while receiving care at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital. He was hospitalized last week after having contracted Coronavirus.

The GAVAD, who requires assistance to walk, was aided by a member of the Eidah who was also hospitalized in the same intensive care unit at the hospital.

Rav Amram Shapira, who has also tested positive for having the virus, will be assisting Rav Weiss while he is in home quarantine.

