BDE: The Novominsker Rebbe, Zt’l, Head Of Agudas Yisrael & Moetzes Gedolei Torah, Is Niftar





The Novominsker Rebbe, Harav Yaakov Perlow, z’tl, was niftar early Tuesday morning at the age of 89, plunging all of Klal Yisrael into deep mourning.

The Rebbe has served as a leader of the American Jewish community, the head of Agudas Yisrael of America and the Nasi of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah. The Rebbe was known for his rhetorical skills and was the keynote speaker for many years at Agudas Yisrael and Torah Umesorah gatherings.

The Rebbe, who was ill with the coronavirus, collapsed in his home in Boro Park at 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Hatzalah volunteers who arrived at his home spent many long moments trying to resuscitate him but to their sorrow, they were unsuccessful and were forced to declare his death.

Harav Perlow was born in New York to Harav Nochum Mordechai Perlow, z’tl, the previous Novominsker Rebbe and learned as a bochur in Yeshivas Chaim Berlin and was the close talmid of Harav Yitzchak Hutner, zt’l.

Following his father’s death in 1976, Harav Perlow was appointed as the next Novominsker Rebbe and he established a shul as a center for Novominsker chassidim and yeshivas Kol Yehudah in Boro Park.

The Rebbe also authored the sefer Eidas Yaakov on Shas.

Yehi zichro baruch.







