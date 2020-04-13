SIGNS OF HOPE IN NY: Only 53 Hospitalizations, But 6th Straight Day Of 700+ Deaths





Despite the positive drops in several key figures, New Yorkers continue to die at an alarming rate. Over the last 24 hours, a staggering 758 individuals lost their lives, marking the sixth day that the state death toll has been over 700.

Cuomo said the death toll could go over 10,000 on Monday.

However, he added that the total rate of hospitalizations is the best indicator that the state is flattening the curve, reiterating that in reality, the apex that had been spoken about so often, is actually a plateau.

“The apex isn’t just an apex, it’s a plateau. You see that line flattening, and that’s what the experts were talking about, that it might have been a straight up and then rapid down, or it might be up to an apex, and the apex becomes a plateau,” Cuomo said.

Sunday’s change in total hospitalizations (+53 admissions) also marks the lowest number since the state began using the charts to track key COVID-19 figures.

