Gilad Erdan To Serve As New Ambassador To UN and US





Israel’s current Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan will be heading to the United States after accepting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s offer to serve as the country’s next ambassador to the United Nations, replacing Danny Danon.

But in an unconventional move, the Prime Minister’s Office also announced that Erdan will be taking over as Israel’s next Ambassador to the US for Ron Dermer, who has served in Washington since July 2013.

“I am proud and emotional about the honor to fight for the justice of our cause in the international arena and defend Israel in the face of the challenges ahead,” Erdan said in a statement.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








