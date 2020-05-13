Vizhnitzer Rebbe Meets With Netanyahu Prior To Signing of Coalition Agreement Between UTJ and Likud





In a rare occurrence, the Vizhnitzer Rebbe held a personal and historic meeting with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at his Balfour Street Residence in Yerushalayim. According to reports by Kol Baramah reporter Yisroel Cohen, the purpose of the meeting was to gain assurance from Netanyahu that the status quo with regards to religious issues and the Conscription law will stay the same, ahead of the signing of the coalition agreement between the Likud and the UTJ.

During the meeting, which was held in utmost secrecy, the Rebbe came all the way from Hazor Hagalilit to hold the meeting in person. The meeting lasted for 45 minutes.

BChadrei Charedim reported that the Rebbe praised Netanyahu for his handling of the Coronavirus crisis. “This is nothing short of miracles from heaven.” The pair then spoke for a short time about Netanyahu’s family history and the Prime Minister told the Rebbe how his grandparents had come from Volozhin. After this, the pair sat and spoke in private.

What occurred in that meeting is unknown to even the closest aides of both sides. The Rebbe did say before he went into the private meeting: “I come as a messenger on behalf of the nation of Israel.”

After the meeting, the Prime Minister thanked the Rebbe for coming all the way from Hazor. This is the first time one of the members of the Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah from Agudas Yisroel (Admorim) has ever met with a Prime Minister in the official residence on Balfour Street. It is also the first time that the Rebbe and the Prime Minister have met.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







