DeBlasio: NYC Could Meet 7 Criteria For Initial Reopening In June





Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that he believes New York City will likely meet the state’s seven metrics to begin easing restrictions for the first phase of reopening sometime in the first half of June.

“The first half of June is the first opportunity to relax anything,” the mayor said during his daily briefing.

According to the state, as of Monday, New York City has only met three of the seven criteria required to start easing restrictions.

“We clearly are making progress, there’s several we’ve met and on the others there’s been clear progress in the number of available hospital beds and number of ICU beds, those are two areas where we need to go farther, but we’re getting close to those goals, and I think there’s a point in the first half of June when we’ll meet those. The number of contact tracers we’ve made very clear we expect to hit that goal in the beginning of June — we’re confident we’re going to get there,” de Blasio said. “You can’t guarantee anything in life, but if you’re watching the trend lines both on our city indicators and state indicators, both will align in the first half of June.”

“We’ve gotta then make decisions on exactly which restrictions to loosen up, exactly how, and we have to be confident that when we’re doing it we can hold the line,” the mayor added. “There’s a real subtle balance that needs to be struck.”

The mayor also announced city employees who are working from home will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







