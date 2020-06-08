AGAIN IN WILLIAMSBURG: Hasidic Children Kicked Out of Park Days After Tens of Thousands Attend Protest





The dripping hypocrisy and double standard is simply sickening.

Hasidic children were once again tossed out of a playground.

It happened on Monday afternoon at the park located at Lee Avenue near Division Avenue.

Meanwhile, just a few days ago, NYC Mayor DeBlasio (who was not wearing mask) joined tens of thousands at a protest in Brooklyn at Cadman Plaza to protest the horrific murder of George Floyd.

Once again, it’s a tale of two cities.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







