AGAIN IN WILLIAMSBURG: Hasidic Children Kicked Out of Park Days After Tens of Thousands Attend Protest

The dripping hypocrisy and double standard is simply sickening.
Hasidic children were once again tossed out of a playground.
It happened on Monday afternoon at the park located at Lee Avenue near Division Avenue.
Meanwhile, just a few days ago, NYC Mayor DeBlasio (who was not wearing mask) joined tens of thousands at a protest in Brooklyn at Cadman Plaza to protest the horrific murder of George Floyd.
Once again, it’s a tale of two cities.
Why didn’t one of the parents bring a #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd poster to the park?!
can we just focus on one thing, we jews have value for every life and it means more to us to lose a life than anyone else. Although new york is being hypocritical it is disgusting that these families are even going to the park and they are making all the jews that are being safe and staying at home look very bad, you should be ashamed and I can’t believe that YWN is “promoting” this behavior.
Fear not we will be told once again in Nov to vote these sick politicians in once again!
Because they promised some money for dome program that ONLY SOME benefit from
Please wake up and do not listen to any politician or that tells you whom to vote for
Look what they got us into!! Just vote your conscience
I’m pretty sure this is the precinct itself. I’d bet there are haters complaining and calling the precinct or just bad cops.
The community voted for this mayorAnd if I remember correctly there Grand Rebbe said to respect him he’s a good guy
Black lives dont matter
Please provide more information. Who was in the park other than these families, were those people allowed to stay, what was said to those asked to leave etc.
I may disagree but the playgrounds are locked. They have been for 2 months. Unfortunately the protesters are not breaking any laws even though they are being unsafe. Going to a playground which may be safer is against the law right now. Not every law is smart and should be enforced. But it’s not a double standard but sad laws
Simple solution make some signs like “I can’t breath” Black lives matter” and there should be no problem.
What do you not understand, NYC parks are closed. Period. They were trespassing.
Has nothing to do with the protests. Protests are a constitutional right, playing in parks is not. Deal with it.
Was the park locked and gated, like last time? Did the kids sneak under the gate which is illegal and dangerous? Since when do two wrongs make a right? Why shouldn’t the Yidden act better than the goyim?
Defund the Police!
they should carry a sign say jewish lives matter too, this way they wont be kicked out, since it has a din of a protest
stop crying for this nonsense, one stupid cop wants to show his braveness,
keinmool kein gresera tzuros
city was nearly burning , they got there lesson
Deblassia pure hypocrit
That’s because these children are posing a health problem! They’re also in violation of the law! It’s not like the protesters who were peaceful, law abiding marchers. These children pose a health threat!