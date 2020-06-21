VIOLENT SPREE: At Least 21 People Shot In 24-Hour Span In NYC

The NYPD is investigating a spree of shootings on the first official weekend of summer. They say 21 people have been shot in the past 24 hours.
The police department says it’s investigating 13 separate shootings that occurred in the 12 hours since midnight.
Since Monday, there have been 33 reported shootings across the city — more than double the number of shootings reported during this week in 2019, when only 12 shootings occurred.
As of June 14, the city was reeling from a 24% jump in shootings across the city, from 317 this time last year to 394, officials said. Murders were also up by 25% from 127 to 159.
It must be the fault of all those horrible cops. Get ‘em all removed and we’ll DEFINITELY be safer!! #nolivesmatter
And Bill DeBastered is scratching his head wondering why? I hope that all cops strike (especially DeBastered’s security) on July fourth.
In the spirit of Juneteenth, what could be wrong with all these shootings according to de Blasio? It is after all just Juneteenth holiday exuberance, just so long as small businesses on 13th Avenue must remain shuttered for social distancing.
But so much more important for the police to go after these small businesses on 13th Avenue and the playgrounds in Williamsburg, than after the shooters just simply celebrating Juneteenth.
so the mayor has the solution, defund the police and shift the money to education. what a fallacy.
Yup, do away with the cops – and let the law-of-the-jungle take over. BTW how many whites were shot by whites?
DEFUND THE POLICE! That will solve the problem.
Was anyone involved in these shootings black? just wondering…
Install spot shotters around the city and magic! Shooting incidences are up.