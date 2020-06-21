VIOLENT SPREE: At Least 21 People Shot In 24-Hour Span In NYC





The NYPD is investigating a spree of shootings on the first official weekend of summer. They say 21 people have been shot in the past 24 hours.

The police department says it’s investigating 13 separate shootings that occurred in the 12 hours since midnight.

Since Monday, there have been 33 reported shootings across the city — more than double the number of shootings reported during this week in 2019, when only 12 shootings occurred.

As of June 14, the city was reeling from a 24% jump in shootings across the city, from 317 this time last year to 394, officials said. Murders were also up by 25% from 127 to 159.

