VOTER FRAUD? Message From Chaim Deutsch As Election Day Kicks Off





I’ve been notified of several issues this morning at the poll site located at 1600 Avenue L (Murrow High School).

in some cases, voters were told that they can’t vote because they “are not in the system” (they were), or that there was “no Congressional race in their district” (there was). If you face a similar issue, contact me immediately at [email protected] and stand up for your right to vote! We will not tolerate any voter suppression, whether it was intentional or incompetence.

To confirm your poll site (it might have changed), check https://nyc.pollsitelocator.com/search and make sure to vote before 9pm.







