New Study Confirms Rise of Anti-Semitism Around The Globe Due To Coronavirus





A worrying report was published on Tuesday by the Kantor Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry at Tel Aviv University. The report, which focused on how the Covid-19 Coronavirus affected Jewish standing in the world, found that the virus caused a global wave of anti-Semitism.

According to the researchers who penned the report, “The new wave of antisemitism includes a range of libels that have one common element: The Jews, the Zionists and/or the state of Israel are to blame for the pandemic and/or stand to gain from it.”

The Kantor Center study was based on anti-Semitic material flagged by researchers around the world which the center gathered and analyzed.

The study is just the latest in a series of studies to have come up with the same findings. That a global increase in anti-Semitism took place because of the coronavirus pandemic. Previously a study that was published in Oxford University found that 19.1% of British citizens believe that Jews are at least somewhat responsible for the pandemic.

According to the Oxford study, many classic anti-Semitic tropes were reborn during the coronavirus crisis. The study found that these tropes were spread by far-right groups, Christian groups, and Islamist groups.

In the Middle East, Jews and the State of Israel have often been accused of creating and spreading the virus, either for profit, to disrupt Muslim societies, or to kill thousands of Muslims.

In the US, Jews have been attacked for allegedly violating social distancing rules. Radical Christians have claimed that Jews who contract the coronavirus are being punished for rejecting Jesus.

In other cases, Jews or Israel have been depicted as viruses themselves.

The head of the Kantor Center, Prof. Dina Porat said, “These common motifs perpetuate antisemitic accusations from previous generations and other global catastrophes, once again presenting the well-known image of the Jew.”

