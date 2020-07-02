SUMMER CAMP UPDATE: Supplemental Briefs Filed; Awaiting Judge Ruling





Despite viral rumors on social media stating that a Federal Judge in NY ruled that summer camps would not be allowed to open, it is nothing more than “fake news”.

The only update in the case is that “supplemental briefs” have been filed – both by the State of New York, as well as by the attorney representing the Association of Jewish Camp Operators (AJCO). The briefs were filed on Wednesday.

At this point, there is no news other than waiting for a decision by the judge.

That’s what happens when “news sources” publish news without even bothering to verify what they are posting – or even bother to read the date on a court document.

READ THE BRIEF BY THE SUMMER CAMPS

READ THE BRIEF BY NEW YORK STATE

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)








