Three Corona Hotels Open, One to Cater to Chareidim





The Yearim Corona Hotel, which during the first wave served the Chareidi population who became infected with the disease, reopened today after two months of being closed, to once again serve the Chareidi public. Yearim joins two other Corona Hotels that aim to host people who have tested positive for the disease but are not in serious or critical condition.

The Defense Ministry decided on Sunday, in conjunction with the Health Ministry, to open the three corona hotels once again.

The Hotels that are set to open are the Metropolitan Hotel in Tel Aviv for people in isolation, Yearim will cater specifically to the Chareidi population and the Seven Arches hotel on the Mount of Olives, will host people who are ill.

Currently, there are 3,700 Israelis residing in various Corona Hotels around the country. These hotels are being operated by the IDF’s Home Front Command.

The Yearim Hotel is remembered fondly, as those who resided in the hotel during the first wave presented a special thank you gift to the owner of the hotel and his wife for their dedication to helping the ill during their stay. The “guests” took up a collection and purchased a mehudar set of Tallis and Tefillin for the owner, who is not Chareidi.

