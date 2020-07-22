HaRav Chaim’s Teshuvos: Can One Daven For End Of COVID-19 Together With Tefillos L’Binyan Beis Hamikdash?





Special responsa by Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky ahead of Rosh Chodesh Av was publicized on Tuesday on shailos relating to inyanei de’yoma, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

Should one daven tefillas Yom Kippur Katan at a time like this [on Tuesday, Erev Rosh Chodesh Av]?

HaRav Chaim: Raui (it’s appropriate.)

Should women also recite it?

Yes.

Can one daven on the tzara of the coronavirus together with the tefillos for the building of the Beis Hamikdash?

Efshar (one can do so.)

Someone who needs to enter quarantine a number of times [due to contact with confirmed coronavirus carriers] – what should he be mechazeik in?

Limud Torah.

What can one do out of areivus [a sense of mutual responsiblity] for the refuas cholim and in the zechus of those who are still healthy and haven’t contracted the virus?

Learn Torah. Torah protects and saves.

An avreich who is instructed by the Health Ministry to enter quarantine and it’s difficult for him due to bittul Beis Hamedrash?

It’s possible to learn even better at home without anyone bothering him.

How much effort should chavrusas make who – due to the situation learn by telephone – to have set learning times?

As much as possible.

What can one say to someone who’s afraid to leave his home [even in non-risky ways] in case he may contract the coronavirus?

Part of being cautious is not to be overly cautious.

Can someone who can’t adhere to health regulations depend on the zechus h’Torah to protect him from harming others?

Chav L’Achrina. [One must adhere to regulations due to the obligation not to harm others.]

Should one say a perek Tehillim after davening even on Shabbos?

[Say the perek] Mizmor Shir L’Yom H’Shabbos.

The above question may have been referring to the instructions regarding saying Tehillim about the coronavirus crisis in a joint letter by HaRav Chaim and Rosh Yeshivah HaRav Gershon Edelstein earlier this month.

The gedolim wrote in the letter: Everyone should make an effort to say pirkei Tehillim after tefillos, to appeal and implore the Ribono Shel Olam to remove this evil from our nation.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







