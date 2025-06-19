Stranded Israelis Advised to Apply Through Exceptions Committee for Repatriation | Chaim V’Chessed

In a long-awaited development, Israel’s Ministry of Transportation has released initial guidance for Israeli citizens who are currently stranded abroad and wish to return home. The announcement, issued late Wednesday, outlines steps for those with return tickets, as well as a special process for those without.

Israeli citizens who already hold return tickets to Israel are advised to contact the airline on which they are booked. At present, only Israeli carriers are operating flights into the country.

For those without return tickets, or those whose flights have been canceled, the Ministry has established a special Exceptions Committee. Israeli citizens may apply for approval to return if they meet specific criteria, including:

Parents of children under age 12 who are currently in Israel

Women in an advanced stage of pregnancy (Week 34 or later)

Individuals with disabilities

Parents of children with disabilities

Other exceptional personal circumstances

Applications are submitted via this website and are currently open exclusively to Israeli citizens. Once an application is submitted, approved individuals will be added to a waiting list and may eventually be assigned a seat on an upcoming flight to Israel. However, no timeline has been provided for when these flights will take place.

It is important to note that this process is not available to Israeli residents who do not hold Israeli citizenship. At this time, there is no exceptional return option for non-citizen residents currently abroad.

Chaim V’Chessed is actively advocating on behalf of non-citzens and is in contact with relevant government officials to raise awareness of their plight. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.