BREAKING: Trump Floats Idea To Delay Election

President Trump on Thursday raised the possibility of delaying the November general election over claims that mail-in-voting will invite voter fraud, despite the fact that he lacks the authority to push back the date of the November 3 contest.
Citing the expansion of mail-in-voting, Mr. Trump claimed the upcoming election “will be the most inaccurate & fraudulent election in history” and a “great embarrassment to” the United States.
The dates of presidential elections — the Tuesday after the first Monday in November in every fourth year — are enshrined in federal law and would require an act of Congress to change. The Constitution makes no provisions for a delay to the Jan. 20, 2021 presidential inauguration.
Still, the mere suggestion of the delay was extraordinary in a nation that has held itself up as a beacon to the world for its history of peaceful transfer of power.
With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020
And Trump trails in the polls, nationally and across battleground states, and some surveys even suggest traditionally Republican-leaning states could be in play. While Trump has come back before after trailing consistently in the polls throughout 2016, it’s raised the possibility that he could face a landslide loss if he doesn’t turn things around.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC / AP)
When you dive into the poll numbers of all the different poles, he’s not trailing. The best poll I saw was that over 75% of people, especially those on the right, do not give correct answers because they don’t want to deal with the pollster.
Jersey,
I just spoke to a Registered Democrat yesterday (who really votes Republican) and he said that he wants to fool the pollster so they feel complacent
Does anyone still take seriously ANY stupid comments or proposals the Trumpopf tweets??? His own AG Barr testified on Tuesday that there was NO legal basis for a President to either delay a Presidential election or refuse to leave the WH if he loses. The imagery of federal marshals literally dragging him out of the oval office screaming and wimpering on January 20, 2021 will hopefully not be an outcome we will have to remember. I suspect he would rather leave with a minimal degree of honor and respect for the office but as he would say “who knows”??
I’m not sure it’s 75% as Jersey Jew posits but certainly that notion holds true for a very significant number. Nonetheless the prez needs to do better in public opinion. The negative reporting is not favorable to him and it’s showing. His constant derision of the media is not gaining him any popularity which he now needs a lot of.