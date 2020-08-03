IDF Strikes Syrian Targets In Response To Attempted Terror Attack

The IDF has confirmed that they have conducted airstrikes in Syria, saying they were in response to the attempted attack along the border last night.

The IDF says in a short statement “Last night, IDF troops thwarted an attempt to place an improvised explosive device (IED) on the southern Golan Heights. In response, a short while ago, IDF fighter jets, attack helicopters and aircraft struck military targets in southern Syria.

The IDF says it targeted Syrian army observation posts, intelligence gathering equipment, anti-aircraft cannons and command-and-control infrastructure.

DEVELOPING STORY

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)