NEXT CONTROVERSY: Twitter Explodes, Claiming Man Yelled “Monkey” When Trump Mentioned “Obama”





Twitter explodes claiming Trump laughed after an audience member at the Republican National Convention yelled “monkey” at the mention of the name Obama.

Others think the man yelled “Spygate“.

Another attendee shouts “Sleepy Joe” and the President says “let’s be nice. Biden.”

We report, you decide!

