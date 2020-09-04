Chareidi MK’s Had Enough Of Gamzu And His Chareidi-Bashing; Ask Netanyahu To Send Him Packing





Following the letter sent by Coronavirus Commissioner Ronni Gamzu to the Ukrainian government, as well as his comments regarding the statement about Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky yesterday, the MKs from the UTJ party got together and sent a letter to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu asking him to intervene and stop Gamzu from constantly attacking the Charedi community.

“Ever since his appointment as Coronavirus Commissioner, Professor Ronni Gamzu has given off the sensation that instead of coming to combat the virus and work on healing the public, he is more occupied with creating subversive headlines, and making comments against the Chareidi public,” the letter stated.

The faction reminded Netanyahu of the secret letter that Gamzu sent the Ukrainian governmentn a letter with regard to the Breslov Chassidim. UTJ members claim that doing so was completely outside the jurisdiction of Gamzu and that it had harmful effects that were not thought through, thus having unintended consequences. The party claimed that this goes against the proper operating procedure of any normal country, where the people who make foreign policy and health decisions would be the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister, and the Health Minister. The party wrote that “due to this letter, in recent days there has bee a dramatic rise in the number of anti-Semitic incidents in Ukraine.”

The party members concluded that “In order to restore the faith of the Chareidi public in the system, we request that you intervene directly and ensure that these actions and this type of leadership cease immediately.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








