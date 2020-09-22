Israel Mulls Stricter Lockdown, Closure Of Shuls & Arba Minim Markets

Israel’s Health Ministry confirmed 3,843 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday morning. However, only 33,119 people were tested on Monday, meaning that the percentage of positive results hit a record 11.6%.

There are currently 50,563 active virus cases, with 668 seriously ill patients, of whom 169 are ventilated. The death toll has risen to 1,285.

Israel’s coronavirus cabinet convened on Tuesday afternoon to discuss tightening the parameters of the current lockdown, which would render it similar to the stricter closure imposed before Pesach. The restrictions would include further limiting the number of employees allowed in private workplaces and more strictly enforcing limits on gatherings, including the closure of shuls and limiting even outdoor minyanim. The closing of all outdoor markets, even those for Arba Minim, is also under discussion.

Chief Rabbi Dovid Lau warned against closing shuls in a phone consultation with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, and National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat on Tuesday, saying that the public will not be able to abide by it.

“If there isn’t enforcement on other gatherings then you can’t close just the shuls, people won’t listen,” Rav Lau said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem & AP)