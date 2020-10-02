21,000 Infected, Charedim Make Up Almost 1/3 Of All COVID-19 Patients

Maj. Gen. Roni Noma, who is coordinating the fight against the Coronavirus in the Chareidi sector, called on the public to stop attempting to be ‘smart alecs’ and abide by the lockdown rules: “We now have an opportunity to reduce morbidity.”

During a press conference, Noma told reporters that “until a week ago, the Chareidim were below average in severely ill patients who die. Now that statistic has risen to equal the average.”

Noma added that the impression that there are thousands of yeshiva students who are ill with the virus and are walking around the community infecting everyone is simply false. “We did a lot of testing so there is an increase in morbidity.”

“The number of verified people in the Chareidi community is more than 21,000. The “corona hotel” shortage is real. More than 5,000 people in the Chareidi community have evacuated to hotels so far,” Noma said.

When asked if there is a phenomenon of people deliberately becoming infected in order to be evacuated to a coronavirus hotel, Noma said that he “does not know the scope. It should be condemned. Our mechanisms allow us to locate people who do not need to be evacuated to a hotel.”

The total number of Chareidim ill with the virus surpasses 21,000 out of a total of 69,000 ill in the country. Thus the Chareidi community accounts for almost one-third of all the ill patients in the country.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)