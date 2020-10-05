BREAKING: NYC YESHIVAS IN 9 ZIP CODES CLOSED – GOVERNOR WARNS SHULS

Public and private schools in New York City hotspot ZIP codes will switch to all-remote learning Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday, taking a more immediate approach to curb the city’s biggest virus problem in months than the one the mayor had proposed a day earlier.

Mayor Bill de Blasio had suggested shuttering schools in nine hotspot ZIP codes in Brooklyn and Queens as part of a larger plan to stop the spread “before it gets any worse.” He also called for a full reinstatement of COVID restrictions in those areas, including the re-closure of non-essential businesses and indoor dining.

While de Blasio did not call for the shuttering of religious institutions, Cuomo put houses of worship on notice. He threatened to shut them down if community leaders do not agree to abide by and enforce the rules.

Right now, the restrictions apply only to hotspot ZIP codes in Southern Brooklyn, Far Rockaway and Central Queens. The mayor initially announced his proposed shutdown in what has become a rare Sunday briefing, one prompted by soaring positivity rates in some areas that are evolving into widespread transmission.

(AP)