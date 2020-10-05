BREAKING: NYC YESHIVAS IN 9 ZIP CODES CLOSED – GOVERNOR WARNS SHULS

Public and private schools in New York City hotspot ZIP codes will switch to all-remote learning Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday, taking a more immediate approach to curb the city’s biggest virus problem in months than the one the mayor had proposed a day earlier.
Mayor Bill de Blasio had suggested shuttering schools in nine hotspot ZIP codes in Brooklyn and Queens as part of a larger plan to stop the spread “before it gets any worse.” He also called for a full reinstatement of COVID restrictions in those areas, including the re-closure of non-essential businesses and indoor dining.
While de Blasio did not call for the shuttering of religious institutions, Cuomo put houses of worship on notice. He threatened to shut them down if community leaders do not agree to abide by and enforce the rules.
Right now, the restrictions apply only to hotspot ZIP codes in Southern Brooklyn, Far Rockaway and Central Queens. The mayor initially announced his proposed shutdown in what has become a rare Sunday briefing, one prompted by soaring positivity rates in some areas that are evolving into widespread transmission.
(AP)
The yeshivos are closed anyway until Monday. Then I predict a three ring circus simply because there are yeshivos not in the restricted zips. If the yeshivos opened in May June they’re not about to close now. The same is for the stores non essential should be closed until Monday anyways for yom tov After that half of thirteenth Ave will be closed half open how will that work?
Where is Tushler when you need him most??
We need his big mouth to make it better for us!
We need him to call our elected office members Kapos and Pigs –
Isn’t he our voice of reason?
Isn’t he our next savior?
Let me click my shoes together and say 3 times
“Where is Tushler? Where is Tushler? Where is Tushler”?
Maybe he’ll come to our rescue.
Please DONT DRIVE YOUR CAR ON YOM TOV to make a point!
We need you to insult Hatzola!!
Yep – We need you as our voice – Dont you see
Wishing all ah Goot moad
Sorry to say that the Governor is not wrong on this one. You can not outsmart the simple science of this virus and we keep thinking we can do so…
Cuomo put houses of worship on notice Clearly Cuomo suffers from a dangerously short memory, and has forgotten that President Donald Trump has put him on notice on May 23rd, that Houses of Worship are “Essential Services” and that he would give Hell to any Governor who acts otherwise.
Surely, a House of Worship is way more “Essential” than a liquor store.