JUST IN: Cuomo Signs Executive Order To Withhold Funding From Open Yeshivas In “Red Zones”

As he promised to do, NY Governor Cuomo signed a new “Executive Order” to withhold funds from private schools (Yeshivas) that are open in COVID-19 “Red Zones”.
On a media conference call on Wednesday morning, Cuomo went hard on the Yeshivas and warned private school operators to not suddenly announce they’re operating as “day care centers” instead. Those have separate regulations and licensing and the state will enforce that as well.
“If schools are operating it’s easy enough to find out,” Cuomo said, citing two recent news reports about yeshivas operating despite restrictions imposed last week. “The schools that have been identified as violating the closure order, they will be served today with a notice mandating they close and we are withholding funding from those schools.”
See the new executive order below:
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
This Murderer is well experienced in withholding funding.
First he withheld funding from old age homes which wouldn’t take back Corona infested residents which would have thwarted his plans to savagely murder 13,000 innocent elderly victims.
& how can he sign an order without the approval of the state senate & assembly?
Most how the elected officials have been acting can be explained very simply as just doing what ever is popular in the polls and the media. You cant really blame them their job is to stay popular and get reelected. There is no reason to ever think a goy has your best interest in mind, our elected officials do what ever makes them look better in the eyes of the hamon am. For all those who thought their sole intention with their rules was to protect you, sorry to burst you bubble, but their rules where to keep them popular and get themselfs honored and it didn’t matter who their rules killed (nursing homes, defund police, ect.).
But one thing we can see during these times is that on top of all this we also have halachah esuv sonai yaakov and it is something we should not forget. The leaders of NY are descendants of Rome and Germany.
Most how the elected officials have been acting can be explained very simply as just doing what ever is popular in the polls and the media. You cant really blame them their job is to stay popular and get reelected. There is no reason to ever think a goy has your best interest in mind, our elected officials do what ever makes them look better in the eyes of the hamon am. For all those who thought their sole intention with their rules was to protect you, sorry to burst you bubble, but their rules where to keep them popular and get THEMSELVES honored and it didn’t matter who their rules killed (nursing homes, defund police, ect.).
But one thing we can see during these times is that on top of all this we also have halachah esuv sonai yaakov and it is something we should not forget. The leaders of NY are descendants of Rome and Germany.
Good for the Governor. Enough games.
funding??? keep it . message from the community. WE DON’T WANT YOUR FUNDING……..PLUS..IF TRUMP COULDN’T DO IT YOU CAN’T DO IT EITHER. YOU ARE NOT A KING
.
Any lawyers out there? The funds will be withheld “for the period of time…found to be in violation”. So once they are no longer in violation, the funds can continue?
Funding! What funding? Lunch program and textbook funding, let him keep it.
He’s an even bigger sfachim than his father!
As Bob Grant would have said, “Andrew acien da me, du se probio no sfachim!”
It’s sad that the situation has devolved into this. Cuomo is a tyrant who will stop at nothing to ensure that his decrees are carried out to quell the unrest he feels at the Jews existence. He doesn’t negotiate or try to understand the unique needs of his Jewish constituents and he’s made it his business to attack us. I can only assume that the community leaders who authorized opening the schools evaluated the situation and decided that it’s worth the trade off.
Note that DeBlasio rushed to close down our Yeshivos before Yom Kippur, before the current rise in cases began. They came down to schools and noted that since there were 2 cases in the course of a week and a half (entire cohort + family went into quarantine with no additional spread) it’s considered a “trend”. They closed these schools after acknowledging that their procedures and adherence to guidelines were admirable, then went on the news to smear our community and announced that they closed yeshivos which were causing the spread.
The fact that our Rabbanim made the choice to close down shuls was used against them in the Agudah hearing. The judge didn’t account for the changes to the state of emergency, while COVID is still a threat to our vulnerable, this breakout is nothing compared to what it was.
All this points to the leaders making the decision that our religious practice cannot be squashed. They’ll continue to implement measures within the institutions which will keep the spread of illness under control.
The Jew hater has signed the Haman decree. He won’t lock down areas that really have people dying like Harlem,corona Queens,east New York,Bedford sty,Bushwick. Why not. It’s all political to hurt pro Trump voting communities.
If usurping the power of the legislative branch to make funding decisions is not overreach and fodder for a lawsuit I don’t know what is.
Irony of ironies it was Cuomo who said when trump claimed to have broad powers due to the national emergency “You don’t become king because there’s a national emergency.”
https://www.google.com/amp/s/people.com/politics/as-trump-announces-total-authority-cuomo-fires-back-you-dont-become-king-in-an-emergency/%3famp=true
This sounds suspiciously like the 7th circuit court of appeals case when Trump tried to withhold funding from sanctuary cities and the court ruled against him stating:
“The founders of our country well understood that the concentration of power threatens individual liberty and established a bulwark against such tyranny by creating a sepa‐ ration of powers among the branches of government. If the Executive Branch can determine policy, and then use the power of the purse to mandate compliance with that policy by the state and local governments, all without the authori‐ zation or even acquiescence of elected legislators, that check against tyranny is forsaken. The Attorney General in this case used the sword of federal funding to conscript state and local authorities to aid in federal civil immigration enforce‐ ment. But the power of the purse rests with Congress, which authorized the federal funds at issue and did not impose any immigration enforcement conditions on the receipt of such funds. In fact, Congress repeatedly refused to approve of measures that would tie funding to state and local immigra‐ tion policies. Nor, as we will discuss, did Congress authorize the Attorney General to impose such conditions. It falls to us, the judiciary, as the remaining branch of the government, to act as a check on such usurpation of power. We are a country that jealously guards the separation of powers, and we must be ever‐vigilant in that endeavor.“
https://www.politico.com/f/?id=00000162-df3f-d817-a7f2-df3fb83b0000
Rasha Merisha.
It may also violate the 14th amendment due process clause. Courts have found that once states have decided to confer a benefit, they may not take that benefit away without due process. See https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/419/565/#573
we care about our Religion and our kids yiddishkeit more than anything else
this is our PRO LIFE
the choice to not wear a mask is our PRO CHOICE
, the choice to be different is our ALTERNATIVE LIFESTYLE
CUOMO /DEBLASIO ,
raise taxes if you want , change the highway speed limit ,make people use two seatbelts in a car , whatever laws you want
HANDS OFF anything that has that has to to do how we practice our religion or the way we choose to go about our kids education
ITS 2020 AND THE NY STATE GOVERNMENT IS VIOLATING OUR RIGHT ON HOW WE PRACTICE OUR RELIGION
IT’S OUR CIVIL RIGHT TO DECIDE IF WE WANT TO ATTEND A MINYAN WITH 500 PEOPLE
it’s our civil right on how we choose to protect our health , anyone that is concerned can put themselves into a bubble till next year tuesday
a box of masks got burnt on 13th ave , this is our BOSTON TEA PARTY!!!!!!
psst.. anyone know when the looting gona start? I can use another set of leatherbound machzorim and New silver menorah 🙂
I’m quite certain that due to the governors decision to insist that the nursing homes take back the sick patients
with the China virus and thus causing untold thousands of deaths and due to his passing the no bail requirement for criminals thus making a mockery of our justice system and due to his double standard in following the science at his whim and convenience that NEW YORK STATE is in play to become a republican state once again. Even the democrats are fed up with his fear mongering and lockdown attitude and his total inability to keep law and order.
Thank you for sharing a post from your side.