JUST IN: Cuomo Signs Executive Order To Withhold Funding From Open Yeshivas In “Red Zones”

As he promised to do, NY Governor Cuomo signed a new “Executive Order” to withhold funds from private schools (Yeshivas) that are open in COVID-19 “Red Zones”.

On a media conference call on Wednesday morning, Cuomo went hard on the Yeshivas and warned private school operators to not suddenly announce they’re operating as “day care centers” instead. Those have separate regulations and licensing and the state will enforce that as well.

“If schools are operating it’s easy enough to find out,” Cuomo said, citing two recent news reports about yeshivas operating despite restrictions imposed last week. “The schools that have been identified as violating the closure order, they will be served today with a notice mandating they close and we are withholding funding from those schools.”

See the new executive order below:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)