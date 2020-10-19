TWO POLLS: Bennett Could Form Gov’t Without Likud, Arabs, Meretz, or Charedim

A poll conducted in Israel last week and published for the first time on Sunday by Channel 13 revealed for the first time that a government could be formed without the help of the Likud, Arab Joint List party, Meretz, or the Charedi parties.

The survey, which was conducted by pollster Prof.Camil Fuchs showed that Yamina leader Naftali Bennett could gain enough support to be able to form a government without Netanyahu and his supporters in the Charedi parties or the parties on the far left.

The poll, which surveyed 1,102 respondents representing a statistical sample of the Israeli adult population, revealed that should an election be held today, Likud would win 27 seats and Yamina would be hot on their tails with 24. The Yesh Atid party would win 21, the Joint List would win 11, Yisrael Beiteinu, Shas and Blue and White would all win eight, UTJ would win seven and Meretz would win six.

Thus, Yamina would be able to form a government with Yesh Atid, Yisrael Beiteinu and the Blue and White Party and come away with 61 seats. Should such a coalition exist, it would enable Avigdor Lieberman to once again sit in the government as it would exclude all the parties he has vetoed.

In a similar poll published by Channel 12 news, Yamina would win two fewer seats at 22 but would still be able to form a coalition.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)