EXCLUSIVE: President Trump AND Joe Biden To Address Yeshiva Beth Yehudah Unity Event At 7PM Today

The highly anticipated event taking place this evening has just turned even more exciting, as YWN has exclusively learned that both President Trump as well as Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden will be addressing the event.

Every year The Yeshiva Beth Yehudah creates a remarkable Kiddush Hashem through their Annual Dinner. This year, in spite of the Covid-19 Pandemic and a virtual event, they have done the near impossible, bringing together a most diverse community of leaders for an evening of Unity in support of education.

The event will be streamed live on the YWN homepage as well as on aneveningofunity.com.

Join us online, free of charge, for world class entertainment and inspiring messages of faith, unity and optimism from: