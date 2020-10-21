MURDERER TO WALK FREE? Driver That Killed Glauber Couple In Horrific Williamsburg Crash Has Convictions Overturned

The man who killed Williamsburg residents R’ Nosson and Mrs. Raizy Glauber Z”L in a horrific crash in 2013, may be soon released from prison – after having his conviction overturned.

As YWN reported at the time, Julio Acevedo was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, after his BMW slammed into the car service that Nosson and and Raizy were using to go to the hospital to have their first child – who was Niftar shortly after the premature birth.

But on Wednesday, his convictions were overturned by the Second Judicial Department of the Appellate Court of New York State – due to the court concluding the evidence against him was legally insufficient. claiming that there was not enough proof that he was driving so recklessly to be charged with criminal negligence.

The only charge he will have remaining is leaving the scene of an incident without reporting it, and he will face resentencing for that charge.

In April of 2015 the defendant had been convicted of two counts of second-degree manslaughter, one count of criminally negligent homicide and two counts of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting in February, following a jury trial. The defendant faced up to 15 years in prison on the top count, but because he was deemed to be a persistent felony offender, in the Court’s discretion, based on his criminal history he received an enhanced sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

According to trial testimony, at approximately 12:15 a.m., on March 3, 2013, Acevedo, who was driving a BMW, was traveling northbound on Kent Avenue at approximately 70 miles per hour, passing cars and switching lanes on Kent Avenue when he crashed into a livery cab traveling westbound on Wilson Avenue, being driven by Pedro Nunez-Delacruz. The livery cab was easing into the intersection to make a left turn when it was struck. Backseat passengers Nathan Glauber, 21, and his wife, Raizy, also 21, who was seven-months pregnant, were killed. Their son, Tanchem, was delivered alive, but died the next day. The cab driver suffered minor injuries.

The District Attorney said that, according to trial testimony, Acevedo jumped out of his car after crashing into the livery cab, observed the carnage and then fled the scene. He was arrested by the New York City Police Department’s Warrant Squad in Pennsylvania on March 7, 2013.

JOIN THE TENS OF THOUSANDS WHO ALREADY ARE ALERTED OF BREAKING NEWS LIKE THIS IN LIVE TIME:

YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.

YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be added to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)