WATCH: Trump Says He Voted “For A Guy Named Trump”

President Trump voted in West Palm Beach Saturday — Florida’s first day of in-person early voting — telling reporters “I voted for a guy named “Trump.”

Trump arrived at the Palm Beach County Main Library shortly before 10 a.m. “There were supporters on the stretch of road just outside of Mar-a-Lago and right around the library waving and cheering, several Trump 2020 signs,” according to a pool report.”

After Trump voted and left the polling room, he said, “It was a very secure vote, much more secure than when you send in a ballot. Everything was perfect. Right by the rules. It’s an honor to be voting … I voted for a guy named ‘Trump.”

Trump arrived in Florida Friday night, spending the night at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Last year he changed his official residence from New York to Florida after complaining that New York politicians treat him poorly.

Trump left Florida after voting for campaign stops in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin.

(AP)