TEHILLIM – HaGaon HaRav Dovid Soloveitchik To Undergo Critical Surgery Tomorrow

Following a decline in his health status, HaGaon HaRav Dovid Soloveitchik, the Rosh Yeshiva of the Brisk Yeshiva will undergo critical surgery tomorrow in an attempt to save his life. The Rosh Yeshiva is currently hospitalized and in an induced coma in Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

Rav Soloveitchik was hospitalized on Friday night Parshas Lech Lecha. He was tested for Corona and found to be positive. He was admitted to the emergency Corona ward and his situation has been fluctuating ever since. Over the past few days, his health took a dramatic downturn and the 99-year-old Rosh Yeshiva was placed on a respirator. The surgery is meant to ease the stress on his airway.

The public is being asked to recite Tehillim tomorrow and daven for his Refuaha Shelaima.

The Badatz Eidah Charedis has put out a public request that a Tefillah be held tomorrow in any and all schools and yeshivas.

The public is asked to daven and awaken rachamei Shamyaim for the refuah of Hagaon HaRav Meshulam Dovid ben Alta Hendel b’soch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)