Biden-Harris To Receive “Security Briefing” – But Not From Federal Agencies

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will receive a national security briefing tomorrow – their first since the election – as per a scheduled from the Biden Transition Team.

But Biden will not meet with Federal Agencies, but rather will be briefed by former US government officials who the transition is calling “national security experts”. According to Bloomberg News, the “experts” are from the Obama Administration.

The meeting is not an official U.S. government briefing because the General Services Administration has not yet made the “ascertainment” that Biden has won the presidential election.

There was no comment from the White House.

