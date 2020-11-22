WATCH THIS: Cuomo Threatens Satmar With Legal Action Massive “Secret” Wedding

NY Governor Cuomo blasted a recent “very secret” Satmar wedding which had around 7,500 people in attendance after the NY Post published the details.
“If that happened, it was a blatant disregard of the law, it’s illegal, and was also disrespectful to the people on New York”, Cuomo said.
“My information is that NYC is investigating the incident, they should investigate, and if 7,000 people were at a wedding, I’m sure they will be able to figure it out, and we will bring the full consequence of legal action to bear”.
Cuomo’s response came after the top story on the NY Post website on Motzei Shabbos reported about the wedding for grandchild of the Satmar Rebbe, HaRav Aharon Teitelbaum – reportedly attended by 7,500 people.
The Post blasted Satmar for not adhering to COVID-19 restrictions.
Interestingly, the Post says their source for their entire article was directly translated from the Yiddish newspaper Der Blatt, which had an article after the event – despite working to keep it a secret before the wedding.
Why Satmar chose to publish an article about a wedding they tried to keep secret, is baffling. Why they chose to hold a wedding with thousands of people against all COVID rules in the first place is also baffling.
The story has since turned into an international story – with TV reports in Australia, China, Japan, the U.K., and networks all round the United States – including Fox News.
Former NY State Assemblyman Dov Hikind slammed Satmar for the wedding in a TV interview on i24 news in Israel:
A week earlier, a wedding by the other Satmar Rebbe, HaRav Zalman Leib Teitelbaum was forced to just allow family members after posters announcing the wedding were leaked to the press causing a firestorm.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
this arrogant governor got it between his eyes. a grand chasunah and his arrogance couldn’t stop it!!!!!!! unbelievable! !!!! now he’s threatening with legal action. THERE’S NOTHING HE CAN DO…… except what he’s doing now.
for this humbaro there is only one way. …down
.
And I, as a once Satmarer, am upset that this wedding took place on such a scale. If it did, that is.
It is not fair. The anti-Semitism is sky high as it is. Why ask for more???
hershh….actually there is something he can and should do. What type of insanity would have allowed Satmar to create such sakanas nefesh?? There are both city and state regulations for enforcing the rules limiting indoor gatherings. If it can be proven that these regulations were willfully violated, hopefully the idiots who arranged this chilul hashem will rot in jail for as long as the law allows.
Jews apparently have no brain. Actually it must be the foolish gaiva to publish and document in every newspaper and website with pictures and videos of how we don’t follow the rules. Blame only yourself
DENA DEMALCHUSAY DENA, SAKONES NEFOSHOS, And REZICHE DO NOT APPLY TO CHASDIDIM. THEY HAVE THEIR OWN TORAH AND SHULCHAN ORUCH. DIDN’T ENOUGH REBBES, ROSHEI YESHIVAH AND JUST EVERY DAY PEOPLE DIE LEAVING MANY FAMILIES CRYING, SITTING SHIVA AND WITHOUT BREAD WINNERS. DO THEY REALLY BELIEVE TBIS A JOKE OR HOAX. DO YOU THINK THE CHOSON AND KALAH AND RAAV AARON WILL BE HAPPY WHEN HEARS THAT THIS WEDFING WAS A SUPER SPREADER EVENT WITH LOTS OF LEVAYEHS RACHMONA LITZLON.
boycott yeshiva world for publishing this who do they think they are
The issue is not Cuomo,it’s the sheer chutzpah and criminality of having a wedding attended by thousands in mid of a raging pandemic,could we even imagine the CHILLUL HASHEM and Jew hatred this criminal act will cause.
It is only when Jews build homes in Yehudah and Shomron our God given land,that Satmar get’s bent out of shape and screams it is HISGARUS B’UMMOS we shouldn’t antagonize the gentiles,but this sheer criminality where they not only put their own lives in danger but it has the potential to infect thousands and thousands of others that is perfectly ok and no problem at all
the hypocrisy cries to the heavens,but of course we shouldn’t be surprised
While I don’t disagree with the points made by Dov Hikind however I am just not so sure he serves the interest of the yidden of New York and really yidden all over when he rants and raves and frankly attacks his fellow yidden on such a public forum. Disagreements between family are best kept between family and not on the open and so too here…I don’t think there’s anything to be gained by attacking other yidden in such a public setting unless he has an agenda and I am afraid that might be the case..
Saddest part of this post is the Sinas Chinam and malshinus of YWN. Hello Kamtza and Bar Kamtza- welcome to the 21st century- the eruv rav is back. Considering getting rid of my internet, the rabbanim are right, this is not a new site, not enriching my life in the slightest.
I don’t always agree with Dov Hikind, but he was spot on here.
If such a wedding took place, it is outrageous, and responsible parties should be prosecuted to the extent of the law.
I once heard that when you are away from the Rebbe, the Shulchan Aruch is the Rebbe but when you are by the Rebbe, the Rebbe is the SA.
There is NO question in anyone’s mind that this Public chasene was against any mentchlichkeit,respect for other peoples lives. But i dont think that Dov Hikind had to condemn Satmer in such a harsh way.
All he had to say that he condems it and he will investigate the story with the Satmers and walk away.
Thats exactly what every Politician did after BLM and Biden supporters did in the OPEN with tens of thousands of people all over the country. The world was quiet NO one had the guts to open their mouth and condemn it.
When it comes to Jews of course we have plenty of Sonnim who are ready to spread clippings,photos of us disobeying the law,but our own newspaper like the Blatt couldnt hold back fro bringing this to the public?
Unfortunate people that dont belong to Satmer or affiliated with heimishe yidden will suffer because of our stupid mistakes…..Rebbe please come out in public and say YES it was a mistake or rather a MYZID and we need to do Tshuveh . We can NOT live in a country and ONLY take from the government and SPIT in their face publicly.
Rewind a few weeks :
How many people were at the anti trump rally in Times Square???
Not a word uttered !!!!!!
100% Anti-Semitism at play here.
there one reason for anti semitism..and only one……… we have a Torah. all others are just excuses. don’t for a second assume that if we listen they will love us . stop with the nonsense.
As an RN working on the front lines, I find it to be extremely selfish to host a wedding, let alone a wedding with thousands of people? My fellow nurses, doctors and ancillary workers are putting ourselves in danger everyday and you cannot be bothered to follow simple public health guidelines. Our hospitals are running out of beds, and no that doesn’t only effect Covid patients, it effects all patients, cardiac, stroke, MVA, etc. If all beds and staff are dealing with Covid patients who do you think will be available to take care of you when brought for regular ER visit. No one.
genuk shoin – How about we boycott SATMAR?!
Enough is enough!
These animnals will get us kicked out of this countyr. Why can’t they follow the rules that every other New Yroker is being subjected to? Don’t these jerks realize that the Goverment isn;’t bothering Yeshivas and Shuls that are nearly all breaking the rules?????
IDIOT!
SO they make a wedding for 7,0000000 people?!
IDIOTS! TYIPISHIM> RIDFIM> RESHOYTIM> ERNOUGH IS ENOUGH EVERYONE WALKS AROUND ON EGG SHELLS SCARED OF SATMAR! ENOUGH!
You guys are all correct that it is a terrible chillul Hashem and is enhancing anti-semitism. The Chassam Sofer writes somewhere that Jews who have very fancy houses (on the outside) and thereby making the non-Jews jealous, may have a דין of being רודפים because of the way they are making others hate us. If that’s just for having a fancy house, what would he have said about openly flaunting the law like this??
We are Jews in גלות, and we are forgetting again that we are merely guests here-upon sufference of the rulers. It is mind boggling how after what we went through in the crusades, Tach and tat, the Spanish Inquisition, and the holocaust, we don’t seem to get the concept that we are guests and our hosts can easily make things a living gehinom. Why aren’t we learning from our mistakes??
shprintzi – Another ginormous. “Malshinis of YWN?”
Which part did I miss? That THE SATMAR NEWSPAPER PROUDLY REPORTED THIS STORY?!?!?!? IN GRAPHIC DETAILS?????
DID IT EVER OCCUR TO YOU THAT THEY WERE MALSHIN ON THEMSELVES?????
SHOITA GAMUR.
THE NY POST PUBLISHED THIS YESTERDAY. IT’S ON EVERY SINGLE NEWS OUTLET. YWN PUBLISHED THIS AFTER THE GOVERNOR BLASTED SATMAR.
AND YWN IS THE MALSHIN?
YOU PEOPLE ARE SICKER THEN SICK
Does anyone think that Satmar cares about the Chillul Hashem they caused?
Not for one minute.
They will probably release some pathetic half-baked statement tonight in horrific English, written by some Yossi Gestetner nutbag, who himself is a Skverer Chosid, who just last night held a Sheva Brachos with 5,000 people in defiance of the rules.
‘
What a group misfits. No different than a bunch of trailer-park white trash.