WATCH THIS: Cuomo Threatens Satmar With Legal Action Massive “Secret” Wedding

NY Governor Cuomo blasted a recent “very secret” Satmar wedding which had around 7,500 people in attendance after the NY Post published the details.

“If that happened, it was a blatant disregard of the law, it’s illegal, and was also disrespectful to the people on New York”, Cuomo said.

“My information is that NYC is investigating the incident, they should investigate, and if 7,000 people were at a wedding, I’m sure they will be able to figure it out, and we will bring the full consequence of legal action to bear”.

Cuomo’s response came after the top story on the NY Post website on Motzei Shabbos reported about the wedding for grandchild of the Satmar Rebbe, HaRav Aharon Teitelbaum – reportedly attended by 7,500 people.

The Post blasted Satmar for not adhering to COVID-19 restrictions.

Interestingly, the Post says their source for their entire article was directly translated from the Yiddish newspaper Der Blatt, which had an article after the event – despite working to keep it a secret before the wedding.

Why Satmar chose to publish an article about a wedding they tried to keep secret, is baffling. Why they chose to hold a wedding with thousands of people against all COVID rules in the first place is also baffling.

The story has since turned into an international story – with TV reports in Australia, China, Japan, the U.K., and networks all round the United States – including Fox News.

Former NY State Assemblyman Dov Hikind slammed Satmar for the wedding in a TV interview on i24 news in Israel:

A week earlier, a wedding by the other Satmar Rebbe, HaRav Zalman Leib Teitelbaum was forced to just allow family members after posters announcing the wedding were leaked to the press causing a firestorm.

