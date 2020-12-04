Israeli Dies After Contracting COVID-19 For 2nd Time

An Israeli man was diagnosed with COVID-19 and passed away months after recovering from the virus the first time, Kan News reported on Wednesday night.

Israeli health officials are investigating whether the man possibly contracted a new strain of the coronavirus or is the first Israeli to die from a coronavirus reinfection.

The 74-year-old resident of a nursing home first contracted the coronavirus in August and was hospitalized in Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikva in serious condition. He recovered and was subsequently tested for the coronavirus three times with all of them returning negative.

Recently, he became ill and was hospitalized in Sheba Hospital, where he was tested for COVID-19 and confirmed positive, passing away due to the virus this week.

According to news reports, Israel has recorded 81 cases of people being reinfected with the coronavirus.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)