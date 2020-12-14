Massive Outage Hits Gmail, YouTube, Google Docs, And Other Google Services

Multiple Google services and websites including YouTube, Gmail, Google Assistant, and Google Docs were down for around an hour on Monday morning after being hit with a widespread outage.

Google acknowledged the issues with Gmail, affecting both its business and personal services, at 6:55AM ET, and said the problem was fixed for the “vast majority” of users at 7:52AM ET. Identical notices were posted across the status pages for the rest of Google’s services.

However, despite the outage affecting numerous Google services, its core search product continued to function, and third-party ads were still showing in results.

The outage was worldwide.