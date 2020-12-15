Rabbi Elimelech Firer Weighs In And Encourages People To Get Covid Vaccine In the Name of The Gedolei HaDor

Hundreds of thousands of Covid-19 Coronavirus vaccines have already landed in Israel, millions more are expected to arrive by the end of the month. On the streets of Charedi communities, debates rage as to whether or not to get vaccinated. According to reports in both Kikar HaShabbat and BChadrei Charedim, the arguments within the Charedi community supporting the idea to not receive the vaccination is growing stronger.

According to reports in the Israeli media, many people have begun approaching their rabbis in order to hear what Da’as Torah has to say with regard to the vaccination. One of the highest-ranking medical Askanim, Rabbi Elimelech Firer asked the Gedolei Hador what their opinion was and received a resounding unified response instructing people to go out and get vaccinated against the disease that has already claimed the lives of 3,000 people in Israel, and more than 1.6 million around the globe.

In a letter that will be published in mainstream Israel media tomorrow, Rabbi Firer writes: “To the many multitudes of people who have asked, after having been asked by the Gedolei Hador to inquire with regard to the vaccination against the Coronavirus, and after I investigated and thoroughly checked the issue with the due attention that it required, I explained my conclusion before Rabbi Shalom Cohen, Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, and Rabbi Gershon Edelshtein, I have been instructed to inform you of their response and to do so in their name. Anyone who has the ability and is able to take the vaccine should do so. (From all of the testing done, and based on all of the acceptable parameters in the field of medicine, it has been proven that there is no danger in taking the vaccine.)”

Rabbi Firer added, “anyone who suffers from allergies of any kind should consult with a doctor with regard to how best to take the vaccine and do so under medical supervision. Due to the fact that all of the testing has been done on people over the age of 16, children under that age are being asked to wait until proper testing on the vaccine has been undertaken on children as well.”