Israel Ranked 1st In The World In Vaccines Administered Per Capita

With nearly one percent of the entire population in the country having received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in less than three days, Israel ranked the highest country in the world in the number of people vaccinated per capita. The information came from official data collected by Our World in Data and was published on Wednesday afternoon.

Israel is joined by the United Kingdom in leading the way in terms of percentages, with Israel ranking at 0.83% of the populace vaccinated already, and the UK with 0.74%. The third highest-ranking is that of the US which has a much lower ranking of 0.19%, but a much bigger population. According to the data, the world average stands at 0.03%.

As Israel is set to enter another lockdown as of Sunday, more and more Israelis are getting vaccinated in what seems to be a concerted public effort to have the country become Coronavirus-free as soon as possible.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Wednesday that “Israel is the first country in the world to vaccinate its citizens against the coronavirus… We will be significantly increasing the rate of vaccinations starting next week.”

