NYC-AREA WEATHER ALERT: Heavy Rain, Wind Gusts Up To 70 MPH Expected Thursday Night Into Friday

The Tri-State area will be impacted by thunderstorms, heavy rain and wind gusts topping 70 mph on Thursday night into Friday morning, before colder air sweeps into the tri-state on a blustery Erev Shabbos.

Conditions will become increasingly cloudy and very windy during the day Thursday ahead of rain that arrives towards evening, according to AccuWeather. The high will be 59.

The rocky weather hits Thursday night into early Friday, when wind gusts will kick up to 50, 60 or even 70 mph. The strongest gusts are possible along the coast. Expect power outages at the height of the storm between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. The low will be 55.

A High Wind Warning will be in effect for New York City and Long Island, as well as parts of New Jersey and Westchester, from 6 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.

Rain will also be heavy at times late Thursday into Friday – enough to cause localized flooding – as a thunderstorm rolls through the area. Expect 1 to 2 inches of rain; some spots may see 3 inches. A Flood Watch will be in effect for much of the area, including New York City, Westchester and parts of New Jersey, from Thursday evening through Friday morning.

Some rain lingers on Friday, but it will otherwise be blustery and colder throughout the day Friday with clouds and breaks of sun. Highs will be in the 50s early on before temps drop into the 40s in the afternoon.

Shabbos will be brisk and cold despite plenty of sunshine with a high of 32.

It remains chilly and mostly sunny on Sunday, when the high will tick up to 38.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)