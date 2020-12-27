6,000 Police and 300 Roadblocks Begin Enforcing Lockdown in Israel

According to a report by the Israel Police, approximately 6,000 officers have been deployed throughout the country and will be tasked with maintaining the nationwide lockdown that went into effect on Sunday evening at 5:00 p.m. Israel time. The police will, among other things, be stationed at 300 roadblocks that have been set up on the country’s roadways and at the entrance and exits of towns, cities, and villages, in order to enforce the government’s regulations.

One of the main prohibitions under the lockdown is a ban on non-essential travel of more than a kilometer from one’s place of residence. However, people are permitted to travel beyond the kilometer radius from their domicile for the purpose of attending a demonstration, obtaining food or medical supplies, assisting elderly, obtaining a Covid-19 vaccine, or transferring a child between parents or educational institutions.

The police said that at this stage, the IDF will not be used to help reinforce the police in their mission to maintain the lockdown.

According to a report on Channel 13 News, police are attempting to come to understandings with Chareidi leaders and have the Chareidim themselves enforce the prohibition against large-scale events such as weddings and other celebrations. The report added that should the police deem that self-enforcement is not effective, they will not hesitate to take over and begin enforcement in Chareidi towns and neighborhoods as well.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)