RESPECT! NYPD Inspector Finds Ripped Jewish Books On Street, Picks Up Every Paper [SEE THE VIDEO]

New York’s Finest indeed!

NYPD Inspector Emanuel (Manny) Gonzalez was out for a bike ride when he saw pages of a holy Jewish text scattered across the street.

He collected them, and then called NYC Councilman Chaim Deutsch to find out how to respectfully dispose of the holy book.

Watch the video below.

Watch his recounting: pic.twitter.com/2hptvfnn6d — Councilman Deutsch (@ChaimDeutsch) December 30, 2020

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)