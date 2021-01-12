Police Arrests Thief Who Stole NIS 70,000 From HaRav Zilberstein

HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein, Rav of Ramat Elchanan and a member of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah, was robbed of tens of thousands of shekels on Sunday from his Kollel in Holon.

While the Rav was davening Shemoneh Esrei, the thief rummaged through the Rav’s personal belongings and took NIS 70,000, which was earmarked for the Kollel avreichim.

The Rav’s assistants immediately filed a complaint about the theft. The investigation received priority treatment thanks to a close friend of HaRav Zilberstein, Rav Naftali Halperin, the halachic advisor for United Hatzalah.

The police located and arrested the thief around midnight on Sunday night. However, the money is still missing and the police are continuing the investigation in hope of finding the money.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)