JUST IN: Trump Publicly Calls For “NO Violence”, Following Reports of Widespread Protests

President Trump on Wednesday acknowledged reports of impending violence pegged to the inauguration — which include armed protests at all 50 state capitols — urging “all Americans” to avoid acts of violence.

“In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind,” the president said in a statement. “That is not what I stand for and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You.”

A senior Trump adviser told Fox News, “President Trump is asking all Americans to join with him in ensuring that there is an orderly and peaceful transition next week. President Trump is also asking that Big Tech companies join with him in this effort.”

JOIN THE TENS OF THOUSANDS WHO ALREADY ARE ALERTED OF BREAKING NEWS LIKE THIS IN LIVE TIME: