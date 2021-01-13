IMPEACHED AGAIN! Trump Becomes First President To Be Impeached Twice; McConnell Says No Senate Trial Before Biden Sworn In

President Donald Trump, a man hyperaware of his achievements and place in history, added a first to his record on Wednesday.

A week before he will leave office, Trump became the first president impeached by the House twice. The chamber charged him with high crimes and misdemeanors for inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol seven days ago.

The president’s behavior in the 13 months since the first impeachment left House Democrats making a more clear-cut case than the first time around. The chamber charged Trump in a 232-197 vote, as all Democrats and 10 Republicans backed the measure.

The four-page article of impeachment the chamber approved on Wednesday argues Trump fed his supporters months of false claims that widespread fraud cost him the 2020 election, then urged them to contest the results before they marched to the Capitol and disrupted Congress’ count of President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

These are the 10 House Republicans that voted in favor of impeachment: Rep. Liz Cheney-WY

Rep. Herrera Beutler-WA

Rep. Katko-NY

Rep. Kinzinger-IL

Rep. Upton-MI

Rep. Newhouse-WA

Rep. Meijer-MI

Rep. Gonzalez-OH

Rep. Rice-SC

Rep. Valadao-CA — Via @jennfranconews — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 13, 2021

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has made clear in a statement to fellow senators that President Trump’s impeachment trial won’t start until after Jan. 19.

McConnell said in the statement that he believes “it will best serve our nation if Congress and the executive branch spend the next seven days completely focused on facilitating a safe inauguration and an orderly transfer of power to the incoming Biden Administration.”

Read his full statement:

“The House of Representatives has voted to impeach the President. The Senate process will now begin at our first regular meeting following receipt of the article from the House.

Given the rules, procedures, and Senate precedents that govern presidential impeachment trials, there is simply no chance that a fair or serious trial could conclude before President-elect Biden is sworn in next week. The Senate has held three presidential impeachment trials. They have lasted 83 days, 37 days, and 21 days respectively.

Even if the Senate process were to begin this week and move promptly, no final verdict would be reached until after President Trump had left office. This is not a decision I am making; it is a fact. The President-elect himself stated last week that his inauguration on January 20 is the ‘quickest’ path for any change in the occupant of the presidency.

In light of this reality, I believe it will best serve our nation if Congress and the executive branch spend the next seven days completely focused on facilitating a safe inauguration and an orderly transfer of power to the incoming Biden Administration. I am grateful to the offices and institutions within the Capitol that are working around the clock, alongside federal and local law enforcement, to prepare for a safe and successful inauguration at the Capitol next Wednesday.”

Trump always did want to go down in history. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 13, 2021

