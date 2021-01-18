NY TIMES: Sheldon Silver, Sholom Weiss Among Possible Pardons

The NY Times is reporting that former NY State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver is among those under consideration for a pardon or a commutation by President Trump.

Silver was convicted twice on corruption charges and sentenced to prison last summer.

Another person under consideration for clemency is Sholam Weiss, the recipient of what is believed to be the longest-ever white-collar prison sentence, according to one person who discussed the matter with a family member and another person briefed on conversations in the White House.

Mr. Weiss was sentenced to more than 800 years in prison in 2000 for racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering related to an immense fraud scheme that siphoned $450 million from an insurance company, leading to its collapse. He spent a year on the run before being arrested in Austria and extradited to the United States.

As YWN reported, Trump is expected to pardon around 100 people on Tuesday – his last full day as President.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)