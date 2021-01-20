WATCH LIVE: The Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in on Wednesday as the next president of the United States on an Inauguration Day that will look like no other in modern history.

In a major break with tradition, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will not welcome Biden and incoming first lady Jill Biden to the White House and will not attend the inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol.

The coronavirus pandemic that continues to devastate the nation has also altered inauguration planning. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will still take the oath of office on the West Front of the Capitol, but the ceremony will be significantly scaled down and health and safety protocols will be put in place to minimize the risk of spreading the virus.

And in place of other traditional festivities, Biden’s inaugural committee is planning several virtual events, including a virtual parade after he is sworn in.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)