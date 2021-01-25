EXPLOSIVE ABC INTERVIEW: Senator Rand Paul Refuses To Say Election Was Not Stolen [WATCH THE VIDEO]

Days after President Joe Biden took office and the Democrats took control of the U.S. Senate, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., would not unequivocally say Sunday that the 2020 presidential election was not stolen and called for an investigation of fraud, without providing evidence.
“The debate over whether or not there was fraud should occur, we never had any presentation in court where we actually looked at the evidence. Most of the cases were thrown out for lack of standing, which is a procedural way of not actually hearing the question,”
“Sen. Paul, I have to stop you there,” Stephanopoulos said. “No election is perfect. But there were 86 challenges filed by President Trump and his allies in court, all were dismissed. Every state certified the results after investigations, counts and recounts. The Department of Justice led by William Barr said there was no widespread evidence of fraud. Can’t you just say the words ‘This election was not stolen’?”
Paul responded by alleging a majority of Republicans believe the election was stolen, at which point Stephanopoulos retorted: “Seventy-five percent of Republicans agree with you because they were fed a big lie by President Trump and his supporters who say the election was stolen.”
(Source: ABC)
All of the sudden when one republican says that there was fraud the media goes nuts.
Seriously? When for four years straight almost every democratic accused trump of Russian collusion which the world LIE is an understatement. It was a modern day libel, and after investigating the entire term they found absolutely NOTHING!
So when one republican simply says that he believes there was fraud (which BTW had hundreds if not thousands of people come forward) did not even get a chance to investigate.
Please enough with this hypocrisy.
And YWN chill out with the headline.
Good for Senator Paul. Next step is to state that all available evidence indicates that it was stolen.
if you read the full transcript of the interview, you will see that he is very on target.
He is not pushing to overturn the election, and he did not vote to overturn the election.
He is making the case that there were anomalies that need to be investigated to create a more secure process in the future.
And yes he does cite specific cases where the laws were either broken or changed by entities that did not have the authority to change them.
Totally amazing how Stephanopulos can keep on saying the same thing again and again without once discussing the points Paul is making. I thought politicians do that, but turns out journalists can do it even better.
And now they are calling it the big lie. Every news outlet has been told, apparently, to refer to it as such.
Its just the same gaava and hypocrisy. Accusing others of doing the very thing you are purporting yourself.
I don’t think is major evidence of the election being stolen but the amount of efforts the “thought police” is putting into making sure that considering it as a possibility is beyond of realm of acceptable thought is (1)making me suspicious (2)not healthy for a free society
Its amazing this reporter tells Dr. Paul that Trumps supporters believed Trump’s lies that the election was stolen. First of all I can thank G-D make up my own mind. I saw what happened on election night. I saw the mail in ballots would be a problem even before the election. I saw Pennsylvania changed the election laws which was against their constitution etc. etc. Second, he’s saying Republicans get their ideas from Trump as if they can’t think for themselves, and where exactly are the leftists and Democrats getting their ideas from if not the fake news media CNN and others. From November 3 and on they kept using dismissive terms like bogus claims, and false allegations as if the investigated and came to a fair and just verdict. HYPOCRITES.
Paul shouldve answered “i dont know”
“How can we know if election was stolen if there was no investigation? We can never know now who the ppl without addresses voted for! So the only quest left to invesigate is was there fraud? Not if election was stolen…well never know that anymore…how do we check back who the dead ppl voted for? We can only know that dead ppl voted..and thats fraud..