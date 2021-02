The Shul at Laurel Ledge in Fallsburg collapsed on Tuesday morning.

The roof reportedly collapsed due to heavy snow sitting on roof, and a heavy ice storm that fell overnight in the Catskills.

Laurel Ledge is located on Laurel Avenue, just behind the Yeshiva of South Fallsburg.

No one was injured in the incident.

